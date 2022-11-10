SOCIETY

Greece in USA initiative launches NYC cultural center

The Greece in USA non-profit initiative for strengthening cultural ties between the two countries has launched a new cultural center in the hip New York neighborhood of Tribeca.

The November 7 launch of the Opening Gallery featured a concert by the Petros Klambanis Trio, while the venue on 42 Walker Street is also hosting an exhibition by a group of Greek artists, titled “Collective Brain.”

Over in Athens, meanwhile, Greece in USA is organizing a conference through Sunday on “Terra (in) Cognita: Dialogues Between Greek Culture & Modern American Art,” at the Hellenic American Union (22 Massalias, hau.gr).

Culture Diplomacy US

