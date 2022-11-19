Goulandris museum researchers find saffron slows Alzheimer’s

Scientists at the Goulandris Museum of Natural History, in cooperation with colleagues at Athens University’s School of Medicine studying the impact of diet on people’s health have discovered that certain molecules deriving from plants can help stem the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

More specifically, experts working at the museum’s Bioanalytical Laboratory found that saffron (Crocus sativus) helps prevent the buildup of beta-amyloid proteins, one of the major components of this, the most common form of dementia.

According to the museum’s director, Fali Vogiatzaki, the lab’s scientists are also studying the processes in the immune response to the Covid-19 vaccine. “The aim of the research is to identify substances in the blood that could predict whether someone would develop a high or low level of antibodies after being vaccinated,” she explains.