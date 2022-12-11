SOCIETY

Plaka plagued by onslaught of tourism, Airbnbs

The district of Plaka in the old center of Athens.

The daily life of the remaining residents of the iconic Plaka district enveloping the hill of the Acropolis has reportedly become unbearable.

Apart from the occupation of public spaces by the use of tables and chairs, residents are now being asked to endure the consequences of overtourism and the onslaught of Airbnbs.

“The traffic is unbearable, Plaka is full of black vans with tinted windows blocking the streets, taking up our parking spaces. If we all leave and all the houses become shops selling tacky souvenirs, tourists will stop coming,” said Maria Kokkinou, a member of the Plaka Residents Committee of the Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ELLET) at an event on Thursday afternoon about the present and future of the area.

City Life Tourism

