SOCIETY

Work on Syntagma Square makeover enters final stretch

Work on Syntagma Square makeover enters final stretch
[AMNA]

Work on the long-anticipated renovation of the lower part of Syntagma Square in central Athens has entered the final stretch after being reportedly delayed by the discovery of antiquities, newly-released photographs show.

Most of the revamped public space, which will eventually total approximately 1,300 square meters, is now accessible to pedestrians.

The makeover, which is based on a plan adopted before the 2004 Summer Olympics, has brought wider sidewalks near the start of the pedestrian Ermou Street and a new public space designed to serve as an entrance point to the capital’s commercial and historical core. 

work-on-syntagma-square-makeover-enters-final-stretch0

The plan also foresees the planting of 28 tall trees, visible pedestrian crossings, pergolas for shade as well as modern lighting systems. Interventions facilitating the disabled are also be included.

The 1.3 million euro project is funded by the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF, or ESPA in Greek) for 2021-27.

work-on-syntagma-square-makeover-enters-final-stretch2

City Life Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Is Athens the true city that never sleeps?
SOCIETY

Is Athens the true city that never sleeps?

Sensors installed at street crossings, wheelchair ramps
NEWS

Sensors installed at street crossings, wheelchair ramps

Three ambitious projects being promoted in capital
NEWS

Three ambitious projects being promoted in capital

The Omonia challenge
ATHENS

The Omonia challenge

Kypseli and its third youth
ATHENS

Kypseli and its third youth

The apartment block phenomenon
ATHENS

The apartment block phenomenon