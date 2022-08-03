Work on Syntagma Square makeover enters final stretch

Work on the long-anticipated renovation of the lower part of Syntagma Square in central Athens has entered the final stretch after being reportedly delayed by the discovery of antiquities, newly-released photographs show.

Most of the revamped public space, which will eventually total approximately 1,300 square meters, is now accessible to pedestrians.

The makeover, which is based on a plan adopted before the 2004 Summer Olympics, has brought wider sidewalks near the start of the pedestrian Ermou Street and a new public space designed to serve as an entrance point to the capital’s commercial and historical core.

The plan also foresees the planting of 28 tall trees, visible pedestrian crossings, pergolas for shade as well as modern lighting systems. Interventions facilitating the disabled are also be included.

The 1.3 million euro project is funded by the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF, or ESPA in Greek) for 2021-27.