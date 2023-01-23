Fireplaces in overdrive during the festive season

Air pollution due to smoke from fireplaces in Athens was significantly higher over the festive period, especially from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Despite unseasonably high temperatures, many fireplaces in the capital were used, sounding the alarm as to what could happen in the event of a harsh winter.

Tellingly, particulate matter concentrations were up to three times the EU targets, despite the unseasonably warm weather.

“The highest concentrations of bioparticles in the Athens basin were measured between December 21 and January 8, as confirmed by the relevant measurements of PM2.5 suspended particles in the area of Zografou,” said Professor Alexandros Papagiannis, head of the Optoelectronics and Lasers Lab at the National Technical University of Athens.

This area, he said, is not densely populated and therefore the concentrations recorded are much lower than similar areas with fireplaces.