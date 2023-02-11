American College of Greece heading to US

The American College of Greece (ACG), the oldest US-accredited college in Europe and the premier private college in Greece, is organizing a public discussion on ‘Education as a Pillar of Growth and US-Greece Cooperation’ on March 2 in Washington, DC.

On the occasion of its annual trustees’ meeting, The American College of Greece (ACG) is organizing a public discussion on “Education as a Pillar of Growth and US-Greece Cooperation” on March 2, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Part of the celebration of ACG’s 100-year anniversary of operations in Greece, the event will feature high-level diplomats and business leaders from the US and Greece to discuss the critical role of education in fostering economic growth and bilateral cooperation. It will also highlight ACG’s long-standing ties with US academic institutions and the business community, its top-quality education and research programs, as well as its significant economic and social impact on Greece and beyond.

As the oldest US-accredited college in Europe and the premier private college in Greece, ACG was a pioneer in bringing American education to Greece and has been a pillar of US-Greece educational ties and people-to-people relations for over a century. Founded in Smyrna in 1875 by female missionaries from Boston of the United Church of Christ, it offers a transformative learning experience to its students, while instilling the ethos “Non ministrari sed ministrare” (“Not to be served but to serve”), a dictum which continues to underpin the College’s mission and vision.

At a time when US-Greece relations are stronger than ever, this discussion aims to add to the efforts of the US and Greek governments to enhance bilateral collaboration through educational partnerships. Ahead of the 150-year anniversary of its founding in 2025, it will also provide a first look at an ongoing report by the ACG Institute for Hellenic Growth & Prosperity on the Greek economy, areas of potential future growth and how ACG plans to support them.

To that end, ACG is exploring opportunities for future cooperation with potential donors, academic partners, and new supporters in the US. Hence, it aims to engage with a diverse, high-level audience of US-based business and community leaders, diplomats, policy makers, academics, foundations and think tanks, select ACG alumni, business partners, media representatives and supporters from the broader DC Metropolitan area. To inquire about how to register for this “by-invitation” only event, please contact [email protected]

The discussion is organized under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in the US and in collaboration with the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. Kathimerini English Edition is the event’s media partner. The program will include welcome remarks by ACG Board of Trustees Chair Daniel Smith, former US ambassador to Greece. Confirmed speakers include ACG President David Horner, Ambassador of Greece to the US Alexandra Papadopoulou, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Ethan Rosenzweig, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson, CEO of UVA’s Miller Center of Public Affairs and ACG Trustee Bill Antholis, Senior Director of Education Policy at Microsoft Corp Allyson Knox, President of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce Nikolaos Bakatselos, entrepreneur, writer and Board Chair at Levitronix Technologies Marina Hatsopoulos, and Washington correspondent and Theodore Couloumbis Fellow on Greek-American Relations at the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) Katerina Sokou.

About ACG

Located in Athens, ACG is an independent, not-for-profit, nonsectarian, co-educational institution that offers the best of the American learning experience in the cradle of Western civilization, a city that is alive with history, passion and creativity. On a 64-acre campus with state-of-the-art athletic facilities, labs, theaters, amphitheaters, and a unique simulated trading room in the leafy suburb of Agia Paraskevi, its downtown Athens Alba Graduate Business School and the ACG neoclassical building in the picturesque district of Plaka, ACG welcomes students from over 50 partner universities in the US, Europe and Asia offering study abroad and individually tailored programs, as well as residencies near the campus.

www.acg.edu