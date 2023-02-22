Redevelopment of Vasilissis Olgas finally getting under way

The redevelopment of Vasilissis Olgas Avenue with its pedestrianization project will be completed in 12 months, according to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis. The architects made an effort to make it look like an extension of the Zappeion Hall and its surroundings.

The two sections of the avenue to be pedestrianized will be paved with 5-centimeter-thick Byzantine slate slabs, a high-strength material that will be brought from Kavala. The bordering of the slabs will be done with strips of marble, suited to the Attic landscape, but at the same time not good for large surfaces due to its slipperiness. Cubes will be placed in the tram lanes to prevent cars from using them.

More than 150 large trees and 8,500 bushes will be planted in the area to thicken the existing vegetation and to cover areas that are currently bare.