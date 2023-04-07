More beaches becoming wheelchair-friendly

A project is under way to make a total of 287 beaches across Greece fully accessible to people with mobility problems, including by installing the Greek-designed Seatrac system for wheelchairs and other essential facilities like parking, bathroom/changing facilities, ramps and corridors to sun loungers and refreshment bars etc.

Speaking at a press conference on the project on Thursday, officials said that 147 beaches have already undergone the necessary transformation to make them more accessible. The Tourism Ministry has also designed a website with relevant information (www.accessiblebeaches.gr) and a made series of short videos on the beaches that are available on YouTube.

“Equal access to the sea is an indelible human right,” said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, adding that the 15-million-euro project is being funded by the European Union and national resources.