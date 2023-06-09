Alpine lake sediments may hold clues to climate change

Three alpine lakes and two coastal lagoons in Greece underwent coring in late May as scientists anticipate that they could offer valuable insights into the climate and environment of Southeastern Europe over the past 5,000 years.

A team of both local and international scientists carried out field research in the high-elevation lakes of Gistova, Smolikas and Astrakas as part of the interdisciplinary program PalAeolus. Their primary objective is to reconstruct the paleoclimate and atmospheric circulation in the region.

Within the sediment, researchers have detected traces of volcanic ash, layers of Saharan dust, and pollen. Some samples have already been dispatched to laboratories in France, Romania and Greece for further analysis.

“We aim to comprehend the natural patterns of climate by merging data from the alpine zone with sediments accumulated in coastal lagoons, making this research trailblazing for Greece,” explains geologist and researcher Michael Styllas.

Dr Aurel Persoiu, an expert in speleology, paleoclimatology and geomorphology from the Romanian Academy, emphasizes the significance of identifying climate variations that existed in earlier geological periods. This knowledge will enable scientists to better interpret historical impacts on societies and civilizations, and foster a deeper understanding of climate change.