SOCIETY

Climate change spells bleak future for viticulture

Experts warn that many regions in Greece will become unfit for viticulture by 2050 due to climate change. Indeed, if the climate crisis worsens by the end of the century, few vineyards will remain, primarily in higher-altitude locations. 
 
“You’ll probably have to change your profession,” said Theodoros Mavromatis, meteorology-climatology professor at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Department of Geology.
 
Tellingly, in recent years harvest time has come earlier for most varieties and one of the consequences that producers have had to face is the reduced and unstable yields of their vineyards.
 
Solutions to make Greek vineyards more resistant to the new conditions were presented at a recent workshop organized by the Greek Wine Association.
 
According to Ilias Korkas, professor of viticulture, native varieties are proving to be more resistant than others, and that “vineyards can be made more drought-resistant by planting hardy material.”
Agriculture Wine Climate Crisis

