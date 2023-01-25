Grow your own veggies scheme being launched at Tritsis Park

The new management of the Antonis Tritsis Park in the western Athens suburb of Ilion will be offering local residents who are having trouble making ends meet small parcels of land where they can grow their own vegetables.

The size of the allotment will depend on the size of the household it is helping sustain, while beneficiaries will be chosen according to their needs. Those with the means will be asked to pay a nominal sum in rent.

The scheme is being run in cooperation with the Agricultural University of Athens, which will help beneficiaries design their vegetable garden. It will start with some 5 hectares of the park’s total 120 hectares and expand to 10 if it catches on.