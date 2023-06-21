Summer Solstice – The period’s exercise and food proposal

June 21, or Summer Solstice, is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and marks the start of the summer in Greece.

Across the country the day will average 14 hours and 48 minutes.

In Athens the sun will rise at 6.02 a.m. and set just after 8.50 p.m.

It is also around this time that Greek cicadas (“tzitzikia”) begin their trademark song that constitutes the ultimate soundtrack to the Greek summer, be it by the sea, in town or up the mountains.

According to Chinese Traditional Medicine Tai Chi or Taiji, Summer Solstice is the day when Yang qi is at its extreme and the Yin qi begins to grow. Therefore, people should protect Yang qi to correspond to the season.

The exercise of Summer Solstice improves the heart meridian sinew of hand-Shaoyin. It originates from the inner side of the little finger, goes up into the armpit along the inside of the elbow, then extends to the chest, runs down the diaphragm, and connects to the navel.

When inhaling, step back with one foot and stand back. Meanwhile, push forward your hands with fingers crossed. Retract the back foot and put down your hands as you exhale. Repeat several times according to your own conditions.

For the Chinese, including those living in Greece, summer belongs to fire in the five elements and represents bitterness in the five flavors, so eating bitter food can clear summer heat and increase appetite.

As for the Greeks, the Summer Solstice is traditionally linked with customs around the country that relate to the end of spring and the entry to the hottest of seasons, with the Klidonas custom that is common for most Greek regions.

People, old and young, light up street fires, burn their May Day flower wreaths and jump over the flames in the form of a skip to the summer. Although the precise date for the various forms of the custom varies across the country, Klidonas is on June 24, on St John’s Day.