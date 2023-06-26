College Year in Athens revamps leadership

The Board of Trustees of College Year in Athens have announced their recent decision to enhance CYA’s leadership structure.

After serving as president of College Year in Athens since 1986, Alexis Phylactopoulos has been elected to the newly established governance position of executive chair of the Board of Trustees of CYA. He succeeds Daphne Hatsopoulos, who has served as interim chair since July 2022. In his new role, Phylactopoulos will preside over the Board of Trustees, providing support and guidance to the new president of CYA. Together, they will collaboratively develop CYA’s strategic goals and vision.

In addition to his responsibilities as the executive chair, Phylactopoulos will maintain a prominent presence at CYA. He will serve as the public representative of CYA, representing the institution both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, he will actively engage in fundraising efforts in the United States and Greece, while also overseeing the school’s construction projects.

Theoni Scourta, who has been an integral part of CYA as the academic director since 2013 and more recently as the executive vice president and head of academic affairs, has been selected by the Board of Trustees as the new president of CYA. The decision to appoint Scourta followed a comprehensive search process conducted by the consulting firm Egon Zehnder. In her new role as president, Scourta will assume overall responsibility for the institution.

Angelos Papadopoulos has been appointed as the successor to Scourta and will assume the position of director of studies at CYA. Having served as a CYA instructor since 2013, Papadopoulos will be responsible for the academic affairs of CYA during his three-year tenure.

All of these leadership transitions will take effect on July 1.