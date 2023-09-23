ACG program explores role of intelligence in modern government

Greek and allied navy ships take part in a NATO demining exercise in a file photo from April. Greece’s role in the region is growing and intelligence is a key component of how this role is played. [Defense Ministry]

The American College of Greece (ACG) will be hosting “The Great Game: Intelligence in Modern Statecraft,” the first seminar series of its kind in Greece, on Mondays from October 2 to 30.

Under the School of Graduate & Professional Education and in collaboration with the ACG Institute of Global Affairs, the program’s goal is to provide a grounding in the study of strategic intelligence, offering a conceptual framework in which to understand the nature and role of intelligence in modern government, a practical understanding of the value and potential of intelligence as a tool, and an appreciation of wider issues in war and international security.

The program is addressed to undergraduate and postgraduate students in the areas of politics, law, economics and international affairs, students of military academies, officers and young career professionals in policy-making, diplomacy and consulting.

Participants will develop an understanding of intelligence collection, assessment and reporting processes, and an appreciation of the ways in which intelligence matters manifest themselves in security issues in peace and war. In completing the series, participants will have acquired both historical and industry insights, seeing intelligence as a necessary part of a sound national security strategy.

Four leading experts in the field of intelligence and geopolitics will share academic and professional insights in a structured and cohesive block of face-to-face sessions: Ambassador Konstantinos Bikas, former chief of the Hellenic National Intelligence Service; Dr David Gioe, visiting professor of intelligence and international security at the Department of War Studies of King’s College London; Dr Constantinos Filis, director of the ACG Institute of Global Affairs and ACG associate professor; and Brigadier General (ret.) Itai Brun, deputy director for research and analysis at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Intelligence Studies.

The program’s architect, Vassilis Benopoulos, second lieutenant in the Hellenic Infantry Reserves, underscored the significance of this effort. “Greece is solidifying its position as a bulwark of the West in the Eastern Mediterranean and MENA region. In recent years, Greece has assumed a proactive foreign policy through bilateral partnerships and a serious investment in the military, while managing the consequences of a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East, handling tensions with neighboring nations and securing energy supplies for Europe. The coming years will see Greece assume a leading position as a crucial NATO ally with new responsibilities in regional defense and security. Intelligence is a vital tool of national security and has been a taboo subject for decades in Greece, leaving a gap in academic research and professional development.”

Looking towards its 150th year in 2025, ACG has shaped an ambitious strategic plan aimed at advancing ACG’s tradition of educational excellence by leveraging education for economic and social impact, generating high growth potential applied research and producing high-quality professionals, ready to lead and respond to change, while encouraging synergies between the private and the public sector.