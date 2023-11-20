SOCIETY

NGO hosts awareness campaign on World Children’s Day

NGO hosts awareness campaign on World Children’s Day
[Shutterstock]

The SOS Children’s Villages charity is organizing an awareness-raising campaign on Monday to mark World Children’s Day. 

The campaign includes presentations at schools where the organization has local chapters, as well as an event at the Kypseli Municipal Market in downtown Athens, where the NGO, which is dedicated to supporting children without parental care and families at risk, will present its work and the challenges faced by thousands of children in this country from poverty, neglect, abuse and other deprivations. 

Celebrated every year on November 20, World Children’s Day commemorates the Declaration of the Rights of the Child signed by the UN General Assembly in 1959.

 

Child Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Volunteers carry out Delos cleanup, collecting 757 kilograms of marine debris
SOCIETY

Volunteers carry out Delos cleanup, collecting 757 kilograms of marine debris

Child obesity is a family affair, expert stresses
SOCIETY

Child obesity is a family affair, expert stresses

Is climate change bad for democracy? Future-watchers see threats, and some opportunities
SOCIETY

Is climate change bad for democracy? Future-watchers see threats, and some opportunities

Greek app aims to tackle food waste
SOCIETY

Greek app aims to tackle food waste

Greeks protest for space on the beach as pricey sunbeds multiply
SOCIETY

Greeks protest for space on the beach as pricey sunbeds multiply

Child-free weddings spark debate as they catch on
SOCIETY

Child-free weddings spark debate as they catch on