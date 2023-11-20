NGO hosts awareness campaign on World Children’s Day

The SOS Children’s Villages charity is organizing an awareness-raising campaign on Monday to mark World Children’s Day.

The campaign includes presentations at schools where the organization has local chapters, as well as an event at the Kypseli Municipal Market in downtown Athens, where the NGO, which is dedicated to supporting children without parental care and families at risk, will present its work and the challenges faced by thousands of children in this country from poverty, neglect, abuse and other deprivations.

Celebrated every year on November 20, World Children’s Day commemorates the Declaration of the Rights of the Child signed by the UN General Assembly in 1959.