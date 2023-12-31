Greeks and Albanians join forces to free trapped bear

An adult female bear was freed from an illegal trap thanks to the joint efforts of Greek and Albanian authorities and wildlife organizations.

Weighing approximately 90 kilograms, the five year old bear managed to survive deep in the woods for an entire week, caught in the grips of a steel wire noose, an illegal trap often used by poachers.

Although unable to move or fend for itself, it is believed that the bear survived by feeding on nearby roots and leaves, helping it stay hydrated.

The incident took place on Wednesday near the Albanian town of Pogradec, north of the Prespes Lakes region.

The operation involved the Thessaloniki-based Environmental Organization for Wildlife & Nature Callisto, the organization Protection & Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania (PPNEA), the Regional Administration of Protected Areas (RAPA Korca) and the Albanian Wildlife Rescue Team (AWRT).

Callisto and PPNEA have been working together over the last two years in the Tripoint Brown Bear (TBB) project for the conservation of the brown bear and its habitats in an area encompassing the borders of Greece, Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia. The environmental organizations Euronatur and MES also participate in the ongoing TBB project.

The bear was later fitted with a special GPS/GSM collar by Callisto that will provide useful data for the animal’s monitoring and protection. It was additionally reported that this was the first time such a collar has been fitted onto a bear in Albania. [AMNA]