AI deployed to tackle neurological disorders

The National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) is playing an influential role in the development of the Multidisciplinary Expert System for the Assessment & Management of Complex Brain Disorders (MES-CoBraD) for faster and more accurate diagnosis of complex brain diseases.

A project has been under way since April 2021 deploying AI, based on a proposal submitted by NTUA Laboratory of Systems, Decision and Management research director Christos Danos.

The aim of the project, coordinated by NTUA, is to build a platform for medical research based on a large amount of data with the ultimate goal of producing a system that will provide physicians with possible opinions through the use of AI.

The pan-European research project involves 14 organizations.

​​​​​​“We have already uploaded data from 700 patients… with neurological problems, through which AI models are ‘trained,’” he said.