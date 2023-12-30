Chinese community in Greece closes ranks to help cancer patient

The Chinese expat community in Greece has come together to help a 22-year-old man from China suffering from acute leukaemia, while his father is also terminally ill with cancer.

Lin Qinglin, the 22-year-old hailing from Fujian, is in serious condition and his treatment requires repeated blood transfusions.

When news of his condition went out in the community of Chinese expats in Greece, there was a flurry of interest and solidarity for their compatriot, who according to his doctor at the Ippokrateio Hospital in Athens requires at least 50 blood donors for his treatment.

His father is also known to be suffering from intestine cancer in the final stage.

Therefore the Chinese community in Greece has rushed to create a blood donation group on the Chinese online platform WeChat in order to organize support to Lin, showing remarkable solidarity. To access it, scan the following QR code:

Within a few hours the response was commendable, though the needs of the 22-year-old man are continuing.

[Source: Greek Reporter China]