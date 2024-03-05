SOCIETY

Obesity a hefty time bomb hovering above Greece

Obesity a hefty time bomb hovering above Greece
[AP]

The Health Ministry is reportedly preparing a special program for obesity, as citizens and many doctors still do not consider it a disease and do not take targeted measures to deal with it. The program will focus on prevention, early diagnosis and treatment with free follow-up by a nutritionist and other professionals.

“Today in our country 63% of adults are overweight and obese, while 37.5% of children aged 2-14 are overweight and obese,” noted Anastasia Barbouni, president of the Hellenic Public Health Association, which participates in the “Alliance to Combat Obesity” that presented data on the occasion of World Obesity Day on Monday.

“The data shows that 50% of people do not eat fruit and vegetables, have abandoned the Mediterranean diet and prefer soft drinks to water,” she said. Equally problematic, she noted, is the lack of mobility, which for many people is limited to moving between different rooms at home. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Scars: A characteristic of uniqueness or an affront to the aesthetic models of our era?
SOCIETY

Scars: A characteristic of uniqueness or an affront to the aesthetic models of our era?

Greece to take action against measles threat with targeted vaccinations
SOCIETY

Greece to take action against measles threat with targeted vaccinations

AI deployed to tackle neurological disorders
SOCIETY

AI deployed to tackle neurological disorders

Broken systems: The crisis in social services and mental healthcare
SOCIETY

Broken systems: The crisis in social services and mental healthcare

Isolation, gaps in Greek labor legislation affect patients with long Covid syndrome
SOCIETY

Isolation, gaps in Greek labor legislation affect patients with long Covid syndrome

Chinese community in Greece closes ranks to help cancer patient
SOCIETY

Chinese community in Greece closes ranks to help cancer patient