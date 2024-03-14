SOCIETY

Mitsotakis: Marriage equality is ‘step in right direction’ in tackling discrimination

Equality in civil marriage does not automatically lead us to a much better world where all discrimination and all prejudices have been eliminated, but “it is a very important step in the right direction,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during a discussion at the 3rd annual conference of The Upfront Initiative, at the Athens Conservatory.

He said that “the state must legislate for everyone,” adding that another category of citizens that need support are the elderly. “There are stereotypes about ‘old people who can’t work’. But we changed the law and made it possible for pensioners to work without depriving them of their pension and simply to pay a tax for the hours they work. We saw a huge response,” he added.

Mitsotakis acknowledged that “there is a great tension in society nowadays. There is a lot of rage and there is anger, there is violence especially at younger ages.”

 

 

