Need for extended lifeguard cover comes to the fore

The drowning of a 60-year-old tourist in Hania on Crete on Sunday has brought to the fore the need for more lifesaver cover, as the annual average of such deaths in Greece stands at 359, either while swimming or participating in recreational activities.

In 2022, there were 386 related deaths, the vast majority of which were in the sea (379) and seven in swimming pools – 69% of the victims were Greek and 77% were people aged 60 and over.

Tellingly, 62% of drownings occurred either on beaches that did not have a lifeguard or outside lifeguard hours.

The most dangerous two hours of the day at the beach are from 8 to 10 a.m., when the largest percentage (13%) of fatal accidents is recorded. The operating hours of lifeguards from June 1 to September 30, when it is mandatory to have a lifeguard on crowded beaches in Greece, are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

