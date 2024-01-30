‘Justice for Cyprus’ committee PSEKA calls for rejection of F-16s sale to Turkey

The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) issued a statement on Tuesday, urging the US Senate and House of Representatives to reject the proposed F-16s sale to Turkey.

The statement comes after the Biden Administration formally notified Congress on Saturday of the 23 billion dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets, following Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s NATO accession last Thursday.

PSEKA highlighted an alleged quote by Joe Biden during his time as a US Senator, stating, “Not one cent, not one dollar, not one tank, not one airplane until the Turkish troops withdraw from Cyprus.”

Signed by PSEKA President Philip Christopher, the statement calls on Congress to reject Biden’s request and negotiate the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the occupied territory in Cyprus.

“As we approach the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion of Cyprus, we urge the Senate and House of Representatives to hold Turkey accountable,” PSEKA emphasized.