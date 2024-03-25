PMs Mitsotakis, Trudeau attend Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the March 25 parade of Greek community associations of Greater Montreal, joined by his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Following the parade, which took place on Sunday in the Canadian city, Mitsotakis said that he felt honored to attend the event, adding that “the heart of Hellenism beats very strongly here in Canada, and the message of March 25 reverberates lively and timely throughout the world and in Canada as well.”

His presence in Canada had an additional significance, he said, as 2-24 represents the first time that Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail from their permanent country of residence.

The Greek PM also thanked Trudeau personally for the opportunity to attend “this glorious parade, on this very important day.”

Trudeau, on his part, said that Greek Canadians form “an incredibly dynamic community” that has contributed greatly to Canada.

Earlier, the two leaders attended a celebratory liturgy for Greek Independence Day at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. Mitsotakis and Trudeau also paid visits to stores owned by Greek Canadians and chatted with them and their customers. [AMNA]