AHI president calls for stronger Greece-US ties, vigilance over Turkey

The president of the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) issued a statement marking the 203rd Anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, in which he lauded “the heroes who fought and sacrificed to defeat Ottoman rule in a triumph for liberty” but also warned of the threat that Turkey continues to pose in the region.

“We must not lose sight of the danger Turkey presents in the Eastern Mediterranean and to United States interests in the region. Turkey is a constant threat to Greece, Cyprus, and the region as a persistent violator of the rule of law, and the rules-based international Order cannot be applied selectively. The community must engage our policymakers, educate them on these facts, and urge them to act,” Nick Larigakis said.

“Despite the heroic sacrifices and battles our ancestors have fought, the struggle continues,” he added.

The head of the public policy institute and think-tank also underscored the importance of US-Greek ties, calling for steps to “ensure the friendship and strategic partnership… remains strong and continues to flourish.”