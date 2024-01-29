DIASPORA

AHI condemns F-16 sale to Turkey, applauds F-35 sale to Greece

AHI condemns F-16 sale to Turkey, applauds F-35 sale to Greece

The American Hellenic Institute (ΑΗΙ), led by President Nick Larigakis released a statement on Monday strongly opposing the recent US decision to sell F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey while highlighting the importance of F-35 sales to Greece.

“We reiterate our strong opposition to the United States selling new F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey,” said the statement, while citing concerns over Turkey’s reliability as an ally, its violations of US and international laws and its use of Russian-made weapon systems. 

“It is unacceptable that the Biden Administration chose to notify Congress of its plan to sell Turkey arms almost directly after Turkey approved Sweden’s NATO accession,” highlighted the statement adding that Turkey ought to have endorsed Sweden’s accession to strengthen its alliance with the US but instead, leveraged the opportunity to negotiate with the US and prolong the process.

Furthermore, the AHI expressed appreciation for Greece’s reported acquisition of F-35 fighter jets and additional defense equipment, albeit with disappointment over delays in finalizing the deal despite prior approval by Congress. 

“US policy toward Greece should never be viewed through the prism of Turkey, or any third-party country. Unlike Turkey, Greece is a longtime proven and dependable US and NATO ally,” said the statement underlining that Greece’s historical partnership with the US, including joint military efforts in major conflicts of the 20th century, underscores its merit as a reliable ally.

US Turkey Defense Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek PM hails US approval of F-35 sale
NEWS

Greek PM hails US approval of F-35 sale

SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval
NEWS

SYRIZA condemns Erdogan’s provocative statements following F-16 approval

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM
NEWS

‘We are standing together,’ says Blinken during meeting with Greek PM

Patient anticipation for the F-35s
NEWS

Patient anticipation for the F-35s

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession
NEWS

Erdogan expects steps from US on F-16 sale for Sweden NATO accession

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties
NEWS

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties