thessaloniki-scores-three-out-of-three-in-basket-league

All three Thessaloniki teams produced victories on Saturday against superior opponents to improve their positions on the table, while Lavrio continued its impressive displays.

Leaders Panathinaikos and AEK enjoyed easy wins over the weekend, with the Greens defeating host Kolossos 95-82 on Rhodes making 16 triples in the process, while AEK downed struggling Messolonghi 98-76 at home.

Lavrio emerged victorious from an ever so tight match with Ionikos away with an 89-88 score to keep up with the two Athens clubs at the top of the table.

Yet that was Thessaloniki’s weekend, as it enjoyed three out of three with its teams scoring badly needed victories.

Aris came off the bottom of the table with a precious 70-52 victory at home over Larissa, Iraklis upset favorite Peristeri in Athens with a 79-70 result, and PAOK saw off ambitious Promitheas Patras 81-78 in Thessaloniki.