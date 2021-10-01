masouras-the-conqueror-executes-fenerbahce-in-istanbul

Olympiakos scored a memorable 3-0 triumph at Fenerbahce in Istanbul on Thursday to make it two out of two in the Europa League group stage, as PAOK drew 1-1 at home with Slovan Bratislava for the Europa Conference League.

Giorgos Masouras scored two and prepared another goal, leading Olympiakos to one of its best ever road performances in Europe, and a result that will likely be remembered for years to come.

The Reds were lethal in attack as they made the most of the chances they created, starting from the 6th minute: Masouras fed Tiquinho and he silenced the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium with his opener.

Fenerbahce tried to respond and was dominant for the rest of the first half, led by a Greek striker, Dimitris Pelkas.

However after the interval Olympiakos came out more determined and scored again on the 62nd with Masouras. Adding insult to injury, the Greek striker made it 3-0 six minutes on, leaving the Turkish fans at the stands jeering their team.

PAOK was unable to make its home advantage tell against Slovan, dropping two precious points.

The Thessaloniki team had a great start to the game as Chuba Akpom opened the score from the 8th minute.

However the Slovak champions responded five minutes later, as Andre Green grabbed the spills from an Alexandros Paschalakis save to equalize.

Both teams had chances to win the game, but it is only Slovan that will be happy with Thursday’s result.