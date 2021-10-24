iraklis-challenges-the-reds-up-to-overtime

Olympiakos was pushed all the way at Iraklis in the Basket League on Sunday, but managed to scrape through in overtime, while Panathinaikos came back from 12 points down to beat Peristeri on the road.

In a game that serves as testament to the quality of the league, the last team on the table, Iraklis, forced overtime against Olympiakos, the league leader, in Thessaloniki before succumbing to its visitor 96-90 in the end. The regulation time ended 78-78 after Iraklis made two triples in the last four seconds.

The Reds are the only team with a perfect record after four games.

Kolossos, Lavrio and Promitheas have three wins out of four, as they all won this weekend. The Rhodes team defeated Ionikos Nikaias 88-81 at home, Promitheas overcame Larissa 91-77 in Patra, and Lavrio had no problems against visiting Apollon Patras 82-66.

Another ever-so-tight game had AEK edge out Aris in Athens by the narrowest of margins (64-63) on Saturday.

In the weekend’s final game Panathinaikos came from behind in the first half to win 77-62 at Peristeri on Sunday, for a 2-1 record.