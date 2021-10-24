SPORTS BASKETBALL

Iraklis challenges the Reds up to overtime

Panathinaikos comes from behind to beat Peristeri away

iraklis-challenges-the-reds-up-to-overtime

Olympiakos was pushed all the way at Iraklis in the Basket League on Sunday, but managed to scrape through in overtime, while Panathinaikos came back from 12 points down to beat Peristeri on the road.

In a game that serves as testament to the quality of the league, the last team on the table, Iraklis, forced overtime against Olympiakos, the league leader, in Thessaloniki before succumbing to its visitor 96-90 in the end. The regulation time ended 78-78 after Iraklis made two triples in the last four seconds.

The Reds are the only team with a perfect record after four games.

Kolossos, Lavrio and Promitheas have three wins out of four, as they all won this weekend. The Rhodes team defeated Ionikos Nikaias 88-81 at home, Promitheas overcame Larissa 91-77 in Patra, and Lavrio had no problems against visiting Apollon Patras 82-66.

Another ever-so-tight game had AEK edge out Aris in Athens by the narrowest of margins (64-63) on Saturday.

In the weekend’s final game Panathinaikos came from behind in the first half to win 77-62 at Peristeri on Sunday, for a 2-1 record.

Basketball
READ MORE
inconsistent-greens-and-reds-lose-in-europe
BASKETBALL

Inconsistent Greens and Reds lose in Europe

red-hoopsters-assert-their-authority-over-promitheas
BASKETBALL

Red hoopsters assert their authority over Promitheas

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes the court at the start of the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, October 13. [AP]
SPORTS

Giannis vows to get better, no telling how good he can be

[Intime]
BASKETBALL

Reds beat Zalgiris to move to 3-1 in Euroleague

greens-and-reds-feel-the-pain-in-spain
BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds feel the pain in Spain

Ian Miller scored 20 points for Peristeri at Iraklis on Sunday [Intime].
BASKETBALL

Emphatic Olympiakos trounces Lavrio away