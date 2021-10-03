Derby ends in stalemate, benefitting PAOK and Volos

Panathinaikos held Olympiakos to a goalless draw at the Derby of Eternal Rivals on Sunday in Piraeus to bring the Reds down from the Super League summit, where PAOK and Volos have moved to.

Olympiakos, that is now on 11 points from five matches, lacked its usual edge in attack, facing a depleted Panathinaikos. The champion dominated possession and had most of the chances, but Panathinaikos had Italian keeper Alberto Brignoli stand out on his debut in Greece. Kenny Lala hit the crossbar in Olympiakos’ best chance, in the second half.

Cup holder PAOK and surprise package Volos are on 12 points, with four wins in five games.

PAOK was dominant against OFI in Crete and won 3-1 on Sunday, courtesy of goals by Karol Swiderski, Jasmin Kurtic and Douglas Augusto. Adil Nabi scored OFI’s consolation in injury time.

Volos recovered from its 5-1 loss at Panathinaikos a week earlier to defeat Asteras Tripolis 2-1 at home on Saturday.

AEK has reached 10 points after scoring a much-needed road win at Panetolikos, goals coming from Levi Garcia, Ognjen Vranjes and Steven Zuber. Nikos Vergos scored for the Agrinio team.

PAS Giannina retained its unbeaten recored, snatching a 1-1 draw from Atromitos at Peristeri.

Aris once again failed to hit the target, sharing a goalless draw with visiting Apollon in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

Lamia scored its first win of the season, beating Ionikos 2-1 at Nikaia on Sunday to come off the bottom of the table.