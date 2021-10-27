unstoppable-macon-leads-greens-to-triumph-over-efes

Panathinaikos demolished the reigning Euroleague champion Anadolu Efes in Athens with its best showing in months, a day after Olympiakos struggled against Alba Berlin but emerged with another win.

Daryl Macon played the game of his life, scoring 34 points with nine triples (a club record in Europe) and leading Panathinaikos to a spectacular 95-69 victory over its Turkish visitor at the Olympic Sports Hall on Wednesday.

All Greens played above their usual game, lifting the Greek champion to another level, even by its standards at home.

Frustrated Efes coach Ergin Ataman was sent off with two technical fouls early in the second half.

After Macon, Nemanja Nedovic made 17 points as he also appears to be improving recently.

The Greens are now on a 2-4 record, having won all home games and lost all four on the road to date.

On Tuesday Olympiakos had a relatively poor game at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, but still managed to overcome Alba with an 87-83 result.

The German team offered a greater-than-expected resistance in Piraeus and gave the Reds a scare in the final quarter, just two days after they had surrendered their lead at Iraklis for the league to go to overtime.

This time the Piraeus team held on to win by four in the end, and record its fourth win in six games so far.

Tyler Dorsey was once again the top scorer for Olympiakos with 13, followed by Kostas Papanikolaou with 12.