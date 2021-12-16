SPORTS BASKETBALL

Reds down Bayern, Greens crumble at Milano

Olympiakos had a comfortable evening against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and stayed joined third in the Euroleague, while Panathinaikos slumped to another bad defat, at Armani Milano on Tuesday.

The Reds moved up to 10-5 with an emphatic 83-60 triumph over Bayern at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.

The game was practically one-way traffic, with Olympiakos leading 26-10 from the first quarter, and reaching a double score late in the third period (62-31), before relaxing and rotating its players in this double week.

Sasha Vezenkov scored 16 points (plus nine rebounds) and Giannoulis Larentzakis added another 15 points.

Panathinaikos remained winless abroad, going down 75-54 at Armani as it practically failed to show up for the second half.

The Greens made a decent start to the game, leading 19-15 after Q1 and trailing by four at half-time (33-29). However the Italian hosts ran riot in the second half, while the toothless attack of the Greek champion was unable to make an impression on Armani’s defense.

Daryl Macon was the only Panathinaikos player in double figures, with his 14 points, as the Greens are now on a 4-11 record.

Basketball
