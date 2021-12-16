el-arabi-rules-the-roost-in-the-super-league

Last season’s Super League top scorer Youssef El-Arabi is safely leading Olympiakos to another league title, as his hat trick at Atromitos has kept the Reds eight points ahead of main rival AEK on Wednesday.

The Morocco international striker ensured Olympiakos won 3-0 at Peristeri and reached 38 points from a possible 42, in this amazing run over the regular season’s 14 games to date.

AEK kept up[ the chase on Thursday with a 1-0 victory at Ionikos, courtesy of a Petros Mantalos first-half strike.

Third PAOK has brought PAS Giannina back to earth with a 4-0 away win that avenged its home loss to its fourth-placed earlier this season at Toumba. On Wednesday it had Jasmin Kurtic score a brace, followed by goals from Douglas Augusto and Chuba Akpom.

The midweek fixtures also included a last-gasp 1-0 win for Asteras in Tripoli over Panetolikos, a highly entertaining 2-2 draw between Lamia and Volos on Wednesday, and a hard-fought 1-1 draw for Aris at OFI on Thursday.

The game between Apollon Smyrnis and Panathinaikos was postponed due to a number of Covid cases at Apollon.