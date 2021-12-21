ofi-shocks-aek-and-boosts-olympiakos

OFI upset AEK in Athens on Monday, allowing Olympiakos to go into the Christmas recess with an 11-point gap at the top of the Super League table.

The Iraklio team beat AEK 2-1 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens coming from 1-0 down too: Ognjen Vranjes had put the Yellows in front, but Lazaros Lambrou and Kenyan-Australian winger Bruce Kamau gave the Cretan team all three points.

Olympiakos is now on 41 points from 15 games, after working hard to beat Lamia 1-0 at home on Sunday. Youssef El-Arabi was on target again for the champion at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

PAOK also had to work hard for its home victory, eventually seeing off Asteras Tripolis 3-2. A Chuba Akpom strike and two penalty kicks by Jasmin Kurtic handed PAOK victory against a spirited Asteras that scored via Kevin Soni and Yiannis Christopoulos.

PAOK is on 28 points, two behind AEK and five ahead of Panathinaikos that has now moved up to fourth beating its jinx team, PAS Giannina 2-0 in Athens, goals coming from Mauricio and Facundo Sanchez. The Greens also have a game in hand.

Aris overcame Ionikos with an Aboubakar Kamara penalty kick on Monday at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium.

Panetolikos saw off Atromitos 2-1, forcing the dismissal of Atromitos manager Giorgos Paraschos.

The match between Volos and Apollon was postponed due to multiple Covid cases at Apollon.