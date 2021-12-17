olympiakos-keeps-flying-high-in-the-euroleague

Olympiakos scored another emphatic home win in the Euroleague, thrashing Villeurbanne on Friday, after Panathinaikos succumbed to Barcelona in Athens on Thursday.

Two days after dismantling Bayern Munich, Olympiakos produced another emphatic performance in Piraeus, this time against Villeurbanne, to win 89-54 and bring its record to 11-5.

The Reds are now alone in third, as their effective offense and ultra-tight defense gave no hope to their visitors from France, as the 39-21 half-time score showed.

Consistent Tyler Dorsey had another impressive night, scoring 19 points, while Sasha Vezenkov added another 19.

Panathinaikos wasted two great efforts and went down against visiting Barcelona 85-82 at the Olympic Sports Hall

The Greens were convincing in offense in the first half, leading 49-41, but a poor third quarter saw Barcelona score a partial 27-15 that apparently put the game beyond the Greeks.

Panathinaikos made one last effort, and cut its arrears from nine to one point within one minute, but could not overcome its visitor in the end, slumping to a 4-12 record.

On a poor night for Daryl Macon, Nemanja Nedovic made 18 points and Ioannis Papapetrou had 16.