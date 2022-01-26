SPORTS

Tsitsipas proves doctor wrong

[EPA]

Greek number 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had elbow surgery in November, said he proved “his doctor wrong” about playing in the Australia Open as he cruised into the semifinal on Wednesday where he will meet Russian World Number 2 Daniil Medvedev in a mouth-watering encounter.

Tsitsipas comfortably beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 6-2, while Medvedev, the tournament favorite, came from two sets behind to beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4-7) 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 6-4.

“I’m pretty sure my doctor is watching right now… He certainly told me ‘I don’t see you playing in Australia,’” Tsitsipas said.

[Reuters]
