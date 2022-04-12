SPORTS

Greek mountaineer Antonis Sykaris dies on Himalayan mission

A Greek mountaineer renowned for conquering some of the world’s toughest peaks died during a mission on the Himalayas in Nepal, his team announced in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

Antonis Sykaris, 60, is said to have died from the combination of physical and mental exhaustion and oxygen deprivation during the climb down from the summit of Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh largest mountain.

The incident reputedly occurred at an altitude of 7,400 meters at 4 a.m. Nepalese time, his team said in the post.

