SPORTS CYCLING

New Zealander Aaron Gate wins Tour of Greece

New Zealander Aaron Gate wins Tour of Greece
[Intime]

Kiwi cyclist Aaron Gate held on to the advantage he obtained from the first stage of the UCI Tour of Greece to win the trophy at the successful resumption of the event after a decade.

The tour was concluded on Sunday with the fifth stage between Kalambaka and Ioannina that was interrupted for more than half an hour due to the thick fog on the Pindos mountains.

The stage was won by Danish Emil Toudal of BHS-PL Belton Bornholm, but the overall winner of the event sponsored by Public Power Corporation was Gate, of Bolton Equities Black Spoke.

Cypriot Andreas Miltiadi finished nine overall, while the best Greek was Periklis Ilias who came in 23rd.

READ MORE
Iraklis close to relegation from the Basket League
BASKETBALL

Iraklis close to relegation from the Basket League

Monaco beats Olympiakos again, takes series down to the wire
BASKETBALL

Monaco beats Olympiakos again, takes series down to the wire

Olympiakos regains upper hand in Euroleague play-offs
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos regains upper hand in Euroleague play-offs

PAOK dumps Olympiakos out of Cup, will play Panathinaikos in final
SOCCER

PAOK dumps Olympiakos out of Cup, will play Panathinaikos in final

Monaco shocks Olympiakos in Piraeus to tie the series 1-1
BASKETBALL

Monaco shocks Olympiakos in Piraeus to tie the series 1-1

Growing chance for a Greek Cup final of the Eternal Rivals
SOCCER

Growing chance for a Greek Cup final of the Eternal Rivals