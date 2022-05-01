New Zealander Aaron Gate wins Tour of Greece

Kiwi cyclist Aaron Gate held on to the advantage he obtained from the first stage of the UCI Tour of Greece to win the trophy at the successful resumption of the event after a decade.

The tour was concluded on Sunday with the fifth stage between Kalambaka and Ioannina that was interrupted for more than half an hour due to the thick fog on the Pindos mountains.

The stage was won by Danish Emil Toudal of BHS-PL Belton Bornholm, but the overall winner of the event sponsored by Public Power Corporation was Gate, of Bolton Equities Black Spoke.

Cypriot Andreas Miltiadi finished nine overall, while the best Greek was Periklis Ilias who came in 23rd.