Three-storey Antetokounmpo mural unveiled in Milwaukee

A three-story mural of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in downtown Milwaukee is officially complete.

It depicts the Greek-born two-time MVP in a green Bucks jersey with his name emblazoned in white font across the back.

The artist behind the photorealistic mural, Mauricio Ramirez, said it will be a symbol of pride for the city.

“This collaboration is a nod to one of the greatest basketball players in the game and what he has done and continues to do for our city,” he said in a message on social media.

The project, which adorns the east facade of a building at 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue, took more than 100 hours to complete.

The Bucks’ chief marketing officer Dustin Godsey said the mural is part of ongoing efforts by the club to support public art in Milwaukee.

The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday and the Eastern Conference semi-final series is now all tied at 2-2. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Boston.