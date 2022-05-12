SPORTS

Antetokounmpo jokes (?) about taking time off for Greek freakout

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo rebounds in front o0f Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Celtics won 116-108 to tie the series 2-2 [AP]]

The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year.

After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: “If I don’t play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?”

Antetokounmpo, 27, was asked how he would spend his sabbatical.

“If I take a year off, what would I do?” he repeated. “I would disappear. I would go to an island in Greece, stay with my family and disappear for a year.”

As he walked off, he added: “I’m being serious.” [AP]

