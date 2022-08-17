SPORTS

Walking champion clinches Greece’s first gold in Munich

[Filip Singer/EPA]

Antigoni Ntrismpioti of Greece celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 35km Race Walk during the athletics events at the European Championships Munich 2022 in Germany on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Greek champion finished in 2 hours 46 minutes and 58 seconds to be crowned European champion, giving Greece its first gold medal at the championship. She finished ahead of Spain’s Raquel Gonzalez and Viktoria Madarasz of Hungary, who led for a long period in the race.

“I was actually talking to my husband, who was following the race on a scooter,” Ntrismpioti said later. “I told him I was confident. I said: ‘Don’t worry. I have it.”’

