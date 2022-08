Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou in action during the Men's Long Jump Final on Tuesday. [Matthias Schrader/AP]

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou achieved a Championship Record of 8.52m to win the men’s Long Jump at the European Championships in Munich on Tuesday.

Jacob Fincham-Dukes from Britain took 2nd with 8.06m, same as Thobias Montler from Sweden who came 3rd on countback.