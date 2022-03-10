parliament-approves-bill-to-deal-with-sports-violence

Greek lawmakers approved on Wednesday evening a bill aiming to tackle sports-related violence.

Voting for it in principle were ruling New Democracy and center-left opposition Movement for Change (KINAL), while main opposition SYRIZA, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) as well as MeRA25 voted against it. Greek Solution voted “present.”

The bill came as a government response to the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos in the northern port city of Thessaloniki by soccer hooligans on February 1. Twelve suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.