Antigoni Ntrismpioti cliches second gold in Munich

[Lukas Barth/Reuters]

Greece’s Antigoni Ntrismpioti (also spelled Drisbioti) won the Women’s 20km Race Walk at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, Germany on Saturday, her second gold at the event after securing the top position at the Women’s 35km Race Walk. 

The 38-year-old athlete from Karditsa was a few meters behind the leading group and in 10th place at the 10th km and increased her pace to enter the top three after the 11th km.

The silver medal was won by Poland’s Katarzyna Zdzieblo and the bronze by Germany’s Saskia Feige.

Sports

