Antetokounmpo’s injury not serious

Greece’s basketball coach Dimitris Itoudis reassured that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s condition on Thursday after picking up an injury in the third quarter of the victorious game against Estonia (90-69) for the 2022 EuroBasket group stage was not serious.

The Milwaukee Bucks power forward did not play the rest of the game.

The Greece coach said that “nothing important” had happened to the “Greek Freak,” while stressing that Antetokounmpo would not have played in the rest of the game anyway.

Greece continues in the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday in Berlin.