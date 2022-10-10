Greece to face French and Dutch challenge in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Greece will have a mountain to climb if it is to qualify to the Euro 2024 through the qualification group Sunday’s draw has given it, as it will have to beat off competition from two of France, the Netherlands and Ireland. Thankfully, it also has the so-called second chance from the Nations League.

The draw on Sunday has placed Greece in the same qualifying group as France, the Netherlands, Ireland and Gibraltar, with the top two teams advancing to the finals in Germany.

With all group games within an eight-month condensed fixture list, Greece will first play Gibraltar away on March 24 and then host Ireland on June 16, before traveling to France and the Netherlands.

The final group game for Greece will be at home against France on November 21, 2023.

Unless performing some sort of a miracle to qualify directly, Greece’s second chance will come at the Nations League playoffs in March 2024, where it will need to win two matches to make the Euro 2024 finals, starting with facing Turkey at home.