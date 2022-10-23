Sporar grabs late winner to keep Panathinaikos perfect

An injury-time goal preserved Panathinaikos’ perfect record in the Super League in Sunday’s match against Aris, and will next face surprise package Volos that scored another road win.

The Greens made it nine out of nine since the start of the league with a 1-0 victory over Aris at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium. After having a goal disallowed halfway through the second half, the hosts found the winner they were looking for in the second minute of injury time through a header by substistute Andraz Sporar.

They now lead the table with 27 points from nine games, with Volos moving up to second, on 20, as third-placed AEK with 18 has a game in hand.

Volos stunned host Atromitos with a 2-0 result at Peristeri, through goals from Milos Deletic and Paolo Fernandes.

Olympiakos has moved back above PAOK into fourth, as it shook off its 2-1 loss to the Thessaloniki side last Monday with a 2-0 victory at Panetolikos, goals coming from Pep Biel and Mathieu Valbuena.

PAOK snatched a point with the last kick of its game against Asteras Tripolis at home. The visitors led 2-0 via Khaleb Stanko and Leo Tilica, up to the 80th minute. Jasmin Kurtic scored from the penalty spot before Nelson Oliveira made the final 2-2 with a close-range volley.

Another 2-2 result came in Nikaia, with PAS Giannina coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with host Ionikos.

On Monday Levadiakos greets AEK and OFI entertains Lamia.