It’s Marathon day in Athens

Some 45,000 elite athletes and running enthusiasts will be descending on the Greek capital this weekend for the 39th edition of the Athens Marathon, as well as shorter races, taking place on Sunday.

Traffic restrictions across the city will begin on Saturday, when the Marathon Flame will be lit at the Marathon Tomb, the starting point of the annual race, and brought along the 42,195-kilometer route to the finish line at the Panathenaic Stadium.

The disruption is expected to last from around noon until around 3.30 p.m. On Sunday, meanwhile, the entire route will be closed to traffic starting in the early hours of the day, along with many streets in central Athens.