Panathinaikos goes into World Cup break eight points ahead

Olympiakos and AEK shared a goalless draw that benefits the Greens

[Intime]

The derby stalemate for Olympiakos and AEK has extended Panathinaikos’s lead at the top of the Super League table at the halfway point of the regular season.

The Greens are going into the month-long break for the World Cup in Qatar eight points ahead of AEK and 12 ahead of champion Olympiakos and PAOK, after defeating Atromitos 2-0 on Sunday.

Fotis Ioannidis and Hordur Magnusson scored late for Panathinaikos to beat 10-man Atromitos at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium, with the Greens completing a near perfect run in the first half of the regular season, with 12 wins and one draw in 13 games.

Panathinaikos is on 37 points, AEK on 29 and Olympiakos on 25, as the Reds shared an eventful but goalless draw on Sunday at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

AEK had the best part of the chances in the derby, that was interrupted for some six minutes in the second half due to flares lit by the home fans.

PAOK is also on 25 points, after beating Volos 3-0 at home, goals coming from Nelson Oliveira, Andrija Zivkovic and Douglas Augusto.

Aris added a 4-0 road win over PAS Giannina on Sunday to its 5-0 win last Tuesday against Lamia, suddenly turning prolific in attack. Fabiano, Nicolas N’Koulou, Moses Odubajo and Luis Palma were on target for the Thessaloniki team at Ioannina.

Panetolikos moved up to seventh with a 3-1 win at Lamia.

On Monday Asteras greets Ionikos and OFI meets Levadiakos.

