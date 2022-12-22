SPORTS SOCCER

Lowly Ionikos and PAS Giannina upset Greens and Reds

AEK cuts its distance from the top to six points

[Intime]

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos wasted their lead on the road on Wednesday to drop two points each, while AEK and PAOK scored easy wins on the return of the Greek Super League to action after the World Cup break.

Bottom team Ionikos had Aias Aosman equalize five minutes from the end Bernard’s early opener for Panathinaikos for a 1-1 result in Nikaia, as the Greens dropped their first points on the road this season.

Their distance from second-placed AEK has now been reduced to six points, after AEK saw off Lamia 3-0 at home, goals coming from Tom van Veert (twice) and Levi Garcia.

Olympiakos dropped to fourth after letting a 2-0 first-half advantage at Ioannina – through a Kostas Fortounis brace – slip in the second half as PAS Giannina snatched a point with a 2-2 result. The hosts had Giorgos Pamlidis and Angelos Liasos to thank for their goals.

That has allowed PAOK to move up to third at the table with its 2-0 win on Thursday at Panetolikos, having Nelson Oliveira and Douglas Augusto on the scoresheet.

Volos, in fifth, shared a goalless draw with host Asteras at Tripoli, while sixth Aris drew 1-1 at Levadiakos. Atromitos upset host OFI Crete with a 1-0 victory at Iraklio.

