Asteras knocks Panathinaikos off the top

AEK has gone top of the Super League table for the first time this season, as hitherto leader Panathinaikos lost 1-0 at Asteras Tripolis on Monday.

The Greens, that had had 12 wins and one draw in the first half of the regular season, have since recorded only two wins in seven games. At Tripoli they suffered their third loss in the last four matches, playing for more than an hour with 10 men. A Julian Bartolo strike settled the game in favor of Asteras.

AEK is now two points clear at the top. The Yellows shook off the controversy regarding the referee’s penalty decisions and beat visiting Aris 3-0 on Sunday, goals coming from Nordin Amrabat, Mijat Gacinovic and Orbelin Pineda.

PAOK survived a scare from Levadiakos at home to win 3-2 on Monday, in this round’s most thrilling encounter. PAOK led with Tiago Dadas, Thierry Moutinho equalized for Levadiakos, Dadas gave the hosts a half-time 2-1 lead before Kostas Koulierakis made it 3-1. Yet soon after Triantafyllos Tsapras reduced Levadiakos’ arrears, and the visitors missed two great opportunities to snatch a draw at Toumba.

Olympiakos came from behind to beat OFI 2-1 on Sunday. The Cretan team went ahead through Nouha Dicko, but the Reds bounced back thanks to Cedric Bakambu and Youssef El-Arabi.

AEK is now on 47 points, Panathinaikos stayed on 45, PAOK and Olympiakos have 42, Aris is on 31 and Volos on 29.

Volos lost 3-2 at home to Panetolikos, PAS Giannina drew 1-1 with Atromitos and bottom team Ionikos scored a precious road win at Lamia with a 2-0 score to regain some hope of staying up.